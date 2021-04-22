Pinky Roshan shows 50 years of marriage, unseen pictures of little Hrithik

Rakesh Roshan and his spouse Pinky Roshan are celebrating their wedding ceremony anniversary. On this event, a lot of his fascinating posts are coming in entrance of the followers. Pinky has shared a video on her Instagram. In it, necessary glimpses of his life from his marriage to Rakesh Roshan are proven. Earlier, he shared footage of enjoyable within the swimming pool.

Pinky-Rakesh celebrated 50 years of celebrations

Pinky Roshan has written, Celebrating 50 years… I’m not excellent, nor are you, but now we have created a lovely imperfect world. Our personal world, these are 50 years of studying, rising, understanding, accepting and loving with out situations. Tagging Rakesh Roshan, he wrote, Thanks for the 50 happiest years of my life.

Suzanne-Hrithik reacted like this on photographs

Pinky Roshan has additionally shared some footage of swimmingpool with Rakesh Roshan. Rakesh has commented on this, don’t forget my spouse that you’re with Mr. Charming. Suzanne has written on the photographs, very cute greatest photograph. On this, Hrithik has additionally commented ‘ha ha ha’.

