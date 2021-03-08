LATEST

Pioneer FCS Spring Football Predictions, Game Preview: Week 4

Pioneer predictions and previews for the FCS spring football game Valparaiso vs. Butler, Davidson vs. Stateson, Morehead State vs. Presbyterian, San Diego vs. Drake.

Pioneer FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

FCS Spring Game Preview, Prediction, Week 3
Valparaiso vs Butler
Davidson vs Stetson
In Morehead State Presbyterian
Drake in San Diego

Valparaiso vs Butler Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Location: Bud and Jackie Celik Bowl, Indianapolis, IN
Network: Coming

Valparaiso (0-0) vs Butler (0-0) Game Preview

What is going to happen

This is the first game of the year for both teams hoping to finish somewhere in the middle of the Pioneer Pack – the loser of this will have a further climb.

Both teams need to find some examples of offense after around 2019, but Valparaso brings more defense. The Crusaders have returning players who are slightly ahead to enter the backfield, but Butler has a strong offensive line.

Both teams get their starting quarterbacks back, but neither team did anything to end the passing game.

The two are relatively similar – Butler won 24–21 a few years ago. – But Valpo should be a little stronger defensively, strong on the third ascent. At home, however, the Bulldogs will grind their way into an entertaining game despite the lack of fireworks.

Valparaiso vs Butler prediction, line

Butler 23, Valparaiso 20
Line: Coming O / U: Coming

