Piquetero camp on July 9 adds to tension between city and nation

Thousands of left-wing picketers met their threat and camped 9 de Julio in front of the Ministry of Social Development to demand more employment schemes. The government, which did not receive them, remains adamant in its decision not to include more beneficiaries in the universe of the Empower Work program, which already receives 1,200,000 people. The Buenos Aires executive first tried to take coercive measures, leaving Buenos Aires’ downtown impassable throughout the afternoon. The protests were repeated in almost all the provinces. The Piketera Unity Front – the camp’s organizer – estimated the presence of 50,000 protesters in the capital and 150,000 across the country, with more than 10,000 for the city.



