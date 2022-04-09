Pitch attacker leveled by safety in Titans-Eels clash

A Cbus Super Stadium security guard has made an unofficial application for a place in the NRL squad after taking out a big hit on a pitch attacker.

The rowdy spectators, without a top, found their way to the playing surface late in the competition as Parramatta claimed a six-point victory over the Titans on the Gold Coast.

Dylan Brown tried to give the audience some breathing space, while halfback Michelle Moses completed the adaptation.

The focus of the crowd, however, was on the uninvited visitor as security personnel tried to track him down.

Turning away from a security guard, he found himself somewhere nearby where Moses was waiting to kick the target.

Sensing her big moment, security fired a bone-rattling shot, digging under the ribs and leaving…