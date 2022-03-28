Pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, probable playing XI of both sides

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. The 5th match of the IPL will mark the inaugural game for both sides in this latest edition of the Cricket’s carnival and will begin at 7:30 pm on March 29, 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, and probable playing XI of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals:

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Pune stadium is expected to favour the bowlers in the game. But, as the match makes progress the pitch can become slow and provide batsmen an added advantage.

Weather Forecast:

The temperature at Pune is expected to hover around 31°C on the…