Pittsburgh freight-tech firm Elite Transit Solutions hiring 100 in Chicago – Crain’s Chicago Business

A Pittsburgh-based freight broker plans to hire 100 people in Chicago in the next year.

Elite Transit Solutions leased 9,000 square feet of office space in the West Loop at 600 W. Fulton Market. The company currently employs about 140 people, but is making a push to expand nationally with offices in Chicago and Charlotte, N.C. Elite says it uses proprietary software to automate logistics tasks for shipping customers.


Demand for shipping increased because of the pandemic and has yet to show any signs of a slowdown.

Chicago has long been a hotbed for the trucking industry and for third-party logistics providers that use technology to match customers and freight companies. The city’s deep roster of such logistics firms includes Echo Global Logistics and Coyote Logistics, which was acquired by UPS. The city also is home to Uber Freight’s headquarters and fast-growing logistics-software companies FourKites and Project44.


