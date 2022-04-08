Pittsburgh Pirates, 3B’s Brian Hayes reportedly agrees to eight-year, $70 million deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates are building around third baseman K’Brien Hayes.

According to multiple reports, the Pirates and Hayes, 25, have agreed on a new eight-year, $70 million deal, pending to materialize to Hayes. According to the Associated Press, a formal announcement is not expected until the team’s home opener on April 12.

This is the largest contract agreement in franchise history.

The Pirates said that Hayes played the first inning of Thursday’s season against the St. Louis Cardinals and was dropped from the game at the bottom of the innings, the Pirates said, as he was considered day-to-day. Hayes was limited to 96 games in 2021 due to a left wrist injury.



“I had a cramp from my thumb to my forearm,” Hayes said. “Thankfully, it…