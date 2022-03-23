Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin among attendees for Liberty QB Malik Willis’ pro day

Lynchburg, VA — Liberty Quarterback Malik Willis A school pro day record impressed 60 NFL coaches, scouts and officials from all 32 teams with the arm strength and athleticism that landed him as a first-round draft pick.

Willis was particularly impressive Tuesday with an improvised strike that hit 65 yards in the air, something the 22-year-old didn’t have time to set before launching the bomb.

But what impressed Willis the most, he said, came into the day with no goals or expectations, the night before having had dinner with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike.