Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback dwayne haskins He died on Saturday morning after being hit by a dump truck while driving on a South Florida highway. Haskins was 24 years old.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595,” Miranda said in an emailed statement.

Miranda did not explain why Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to remain closed for several hours, and Miranda said it was “an open traffic homicide investigation.”

Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

“I am devastated and at a loss of words with the unfortunate demise…