Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback dwayne haskins He died Saturday morning after being hit by a dump truck while driving on a South Florida highway. Haskins was 24 years old.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lieutenant Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miranda did not explain why Haskins was on the highway. The highway was stalled for several hours due to the accident.

“He was just walking down the highway and was killed,” Miranda told the Associated Press.

Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part …