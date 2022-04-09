Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by vehicle

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this weekend after he was struck by a vehicle, his agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN’s Adam Schaffter. Haskins was 24 years old.

Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. He died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday morning.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “Upon arrival in Pittsburgh he quickly became part of our Steelers family and was one of our toughest workers on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but also a tremendous friend to so many. I am really heart broken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and…