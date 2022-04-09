Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Haskins dead at 24

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24, the NFL franchise has announced.

Haskins, who was selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and joined the Steelers last year, was reportedly hit by a car in South Florida, where the team was on Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said: “I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins.

“Upon arrival in Pittsburgh he quickly became part of our Steelers family and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.

“Dwayne was a great team-mate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many people. I am truly heartbroken.

“During this time our condolences and prayers are with his wife Kalabrya and his entire family…