Pixel Wars: Kamato, Zerator… Entire worlds collide on Reddit in a crazy pixel war!

news culture Pixel Wars: Kamato, Zerator… Entire worlds collide on Reddit in a crazy pixel war!

In 2017, on the occasion of April 1, a funny experience started on Reddit. From a blank page, participants can place a pixel and create canvases collaboratively. Five years later and without warning, the initiative has made a comeback, taking on a whole new dimension!