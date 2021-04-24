LATEST

Piya Milan Chauraha Bhojpuri Movie Star casts, News, Wallpapers, Songs & Videos

Avatar
By
Posted on
Piya Milan Chauraha Bhojpuri Movie Star casts, News, Wallpapers, Songs & Videos
Piya Milan Chauraha is an upcoming Bhojpuri movie being produced beneath the banner of Gadhi My Films, directed by Lal Ji Yadav and produced by Lal Ji Yadav. Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Manisha Yadav are taking part in the lead on this film. Speaking about different distinguished actors, amongst them are Avadhesh Mishra, Dev Singh, Anita Rawat, Shweta Verma, Sanaya Singhania, Ranjit Sharma, Chahat Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Amit Shukla and others.

Piya Milan Chauraha(Bhojpuri) is a Drama | Romance film directed by Lalji Yadav that includes Pradeep R. Pandey(Chintu), Manisha Yadav within the lead roles and others are Awdhesh Mishra, Dev Singh, Anita Rawat, Shweta Verma, Sanaya Singhaniya, Ranjeet Sharma, Chahat Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Amit Shukla. It’s produced by Lalji Yadav beneath banner Gadhi My Films. The music of the film consists by (not recognized). It has a narrative from Lal Ji Yadav. Hope the upcoming film might be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead solid.

Piya Milan Chauraha Bhojpuri Movie

Piya Milan Chauraha Wiki
Launch Date Upcoming
Style Drama | Romance
Language Bhojpuri
Origin Nation India
Taking pictures Location Nepal
Banner/Manufacturing Gadhi My Films
Story Writter Lal Ji Yadav
Producer Lalji Yadav
Director Lalji Yadav

You additionally like to know Pradeep Pandey Chintu upcoming and new launched Film

Tags : Piya Milan Chauraha Bhojpuri Film Chintu Movie Movie Piya Milan ChaurahaPiya Milan Chauraha picture Piya Milan Chauraha wallpaperPiya Milan Chauraha lead position Piya Milan Chauraha most important solidPiya Milan Chauraha actressPiya Milan Chauraha full obtain Piya Milan Chauraha watch on-line Piya Milan Chauraha Bhojpuri film Piya Milan Chauraha Actress Manisha Yadav. Piya Milan Chauraha launch date

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
51
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
49
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
46
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top