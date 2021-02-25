PK Is My Lucky Charm, Varun Is Good Friend: Nithin – TheMiracleTech

Actors usually take a break after their marriage. But, luckily for the protagonist Nithin, he got a few months’ vacation due to the lockdown. However, he is now working with dual energy to complete all pending tasks. His film Czech is scheduled to release on 26 February. Here are excerpts from the interview with the actor.

Do you think the holiday was post-wedding because of the lockdown?

I luckily got a long vacation. However, the lockdown enforced due to the Corona outbreak affected the industry very badly. I hope things return to normal as before. Thankfully audiences are coming to theaters and films which have been doing well at the box office recently.

How did the check happen?

I have done a lot of love stories. I wanted to break the stereotypes. Then, Chandrasekhar Yeletti approached me with a Czech story. I liked the script as well as the role. In particular, I was mesmerized by the climax turn.

What kind of preparation was done for the film and how was it working with Chandrashekhar Yeleti?

I did not do any domestic work for the film. But, working with Chandrasekhar Yeleti Garu was very difficult. It is a daily learning process of working with him. Only for my first film, I took more steps. And again for the check, it took me 10 to 15 to shoot the important scenes. “

There is a lot of talk about Kalyani Malik’s background score. How much did his work help for the film?

Kalyani Malik’s music is one of the main strengths of the film. The film’s only song became a chartbuster. And, the re-recording work is extraordinary. He gave life to the visuals with his music.

Pawan Kalyan used to be your lucky charm and Varun Tej has also been lucky for you?

Pawan Kalyan Garu will always be my lucky charm. I am a big fan of that, as you all know. Varun Tej is my good friend. He participated in Bhishma program and the film was a big hit. He also did the grading of the check-pre-release function.

Nithin also revealed that he will start working for Power Peta, after wrapping up the Andhau remake.

