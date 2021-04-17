LATEST

PL 2021: Daniel Symes, associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore team, left Corona positive before the tournament started

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have carried out brilliantly thus far in IPL 2021. There may be information of reduction for them. Daniel Symes joins RCB’s crew. He has joined Bio-Bubble with RCB. Daniel Symes was discovered optimistic within the April 7 Corona Take a look at two days earlier than the match started. He was then despatched to isolation. RCB Administration mentioned in an announcement issued on Saturday that we’re completely satisfied to say that Daniel Symes has joined RCB’s bio bubble on 17 April 2021.

The RCB medical crew was in fixed contact with SAMS to make sure their security. He has been included within the crew after finishing all the method of BCCI protocol. Symes is the second RCB participant who turned out to be Corona optimistic. Earlier than him, RCB opener Devdutt Padiikkal additionally turned Corona optimistic. Devdutt Padikkal additionally joined the crew after the adverse report got here.

RCB have received each their matches thus far in IPL 2021. On Sunday, RCB will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. RCB defeated Mumbai Indians of their first match. Within the second match, he defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Deepak Chahar mentioned, this efficiency for the one that mentioned – Brother you’re a good bowler, do not play the subsequent match

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
22
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
22
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
20
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top