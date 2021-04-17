PL 2021: Daniel Symes, associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore team, left Corona positive before the tournament started

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have carried out brilliantly thus far in IPL 2021. There may be information of reduction for them. Daniel Symes joins RCB’s crew. He has joined Bio-Bubble with RCB. Daniel Symes was discovered optimistic within the April 7 Corona Take a look at two days earlier than the match started. He was then despatched to isolation. RCB Administration mentioned in an announcement issued on Saturday that we’re completely satisfied to say that Daniel Symes has joined RCB’s bio bubble on 17 April 2021.

The RCB medical crew was in fixed contact with SAMS to make sure their security. He has been included within the crew after finishing all the method of BCCI protocol. Symes is the second RCB participant who turned out to be Corona optimistic. Earlier than him, RCB opener Devdutt Padiikkal additionally turned Corona optimistic. Devdutt Padikkal additionally joined the crew after the adverse report got here.

Daniel Sams is out of quarantine and has joined the RCB bio-bubble right now with two consecutive adverse experiences for COVID-19. RCB medical crew was in fixed contact with Sams and has declared him match to hitch the crew after adhering to all of the BCCI protocols.#PlayBold #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/0none9RQ7l — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 17, 2021

RCB have received each their matches thus far in IPL 2021. On Sunday, RCB will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. RCB defeated Mumbai Indians of their first match. Within the second match, he defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Deepak Chahar mentioned, this efficiency for the one that mentioned – Brother you’re a good bowler, do not play the subsequent match