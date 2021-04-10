LATEST

PL roundup: Man City stunned by Leeds, Liverpool end losing Anfield run

Avatar
By
Posted on
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scores at Anfield

Leeds had defender Liam Cooper sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Stuart Dallas‘ stoppage-time goal gave 10-man Leeds a shock 2-1 win at Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Dallas had earlier put the visitors ahead three minutes before half-time with a low drive which bounced in off the post.

Leeds then saw Liam Cooper sent off for a poor challenge on Gabriel Jesus – a yellow card originally given to the defender was upgraded to a red by Andre Marriner after the referee reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

City eventually made their second-half numerical advantage count when Ferran Torres equalised in the 76th minute.

Leeds, though, soaked up plenty of late pressure before snatching all three points when Dallas raced onto a through-ball from Ezgjan Alioski.

City remain 14 points clear at the top of the table, with rivals Manchester United having played two matches less.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scores at Anfield
Trent Alexander-Arnold fired in a dramatic late winner for Liverpool at Anfield (Clive Brunskill/PA)

In Saturday’s 3pm kick-off, Liverpool came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Anfield with a stoppage-time goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Villa took the lead in the 43rd minute when Ollie Watkins fired past Alisson Becker, who got a hand to the ball but could not keep it out.

The Reds – beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night – thought they had equalised on the stroke of half-time through Roberto Firmino.

The goal, though, was ruled out following a lengthy VAR review for a marginal offside against Diogo Jota in the build-up.

Liverpool were level in the 57th minute when Mohamed Salah headed in after Andrew Robertson‘s shot had been pushed out by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Villa came close to taking the lead again when Watkins saw a curling shot hit the inside of the post.

Just when it looked like the points would be shared, substitute Thiago Alcantara saw his shot saved by Martinez, but full-back Alexander-Arnold fired in the rebound from 20 yards to snatch a dramatic victory.

ID:442670:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7112:

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
864
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
863
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
828
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
805
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
783
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
759
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
758
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
710
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
672
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
671
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top