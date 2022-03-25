Placentia-Yorba Linda School Trustees Poised to Ban Critical Race Theory Amid Uproar

The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District trustee could become the first school official in Orange County to ban critical race theory from the classroom when they meet in two weeks.

On Wednesday, in a special study session the trustees took another step forward with a proposed ban they had been planning for months – finalizing the language in a proposal to ban in principle.

Yet the district employees have repeatedly told the trustees that the doctrine is not being taught in the district schools.

Backlash on the theory has surfaced over the years, with school boards across the country claiming it teaches students that all white people are oppressors and that people of color are victims. People have also expressed concern about the fact that teachers are giving students their…