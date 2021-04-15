ENTERTAINMENT

Plan Panni Pannanum Movie (2021): Cast, Teaser, Trailer, Songs, Release Date – Tech TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
Plan Panni Pannanum Movie (2021): Cast, Teaser, Trailer, Songs, Release Date - Tech Kashif

Plan Panni Pannanum Film: Plan Panni Pannanum is an upcoming Tamil comedy film starring Rio Raj and Ramya Nambeesan within the lead position. Produced by Rajesh Kumar & L. Sinthan, the movie was directed by Badri Venkatesh. Youth sensation Yuvan shankar raja is scoring music for the third time for Badri. The shoot begins on 17 October 2019 within the Northern suburbs of Chennai and in addition deliberate to shot in numerous places throughout the nation. Written by AC Karunamoorthy, cinematographer Rajasekar of Thillalangadi fame will shoot the movie and the modifying is finished by Sam. The movie is slated to be launched theatrically on thirtieth April 2021 (Friday).

Click on right here to know Upcoming Tamil Motion pictures

Director Badri Venkatesh
Producer Mohan G
Screenplay Badri Venkatesh
Style Comedy Drama
Story Badri Venkatesh
Starring Rio Raj and Ramya Nambeesan
Music Yuvan shankar raja
Cinematographer B. Rajasekar
Editor Sam RDX
Manufacturing Firm Constructive Print Studios
Launch date 30 April 2021
Language Tamil
Contents hide
1 Plan Panni Pannanum Tamil Film Forged
2 Plan Panni Pannanum Film Teaser
3 Plan Panni Pannanum Tamil Film Songs
4 Plan Panni Pannanum Film First Look

Plan Panni Pannanum Tamil Film Forged

Right here is the entire forged record of Plan Panni Pannanum movie,

Plan Panni Pannanum Film Teaser

Watch the trailer video of Rio Raj Plan Panni Pannanum film,

Plan Panni Pannanum Tamil Film Songs

Watch all of the songs of Plan Panni Pannanum film,

Plan Panni Pannanum Film First Look

Plan Panni Pannanum Tamil Film
Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top