Plane crashes and halved in Costa Rica on runway during emergency landing – world news

A video shows the extraordinary moment of a DHL cargo plane breaking into two during an emergency landing in Costa Rica.

A Boeing 757-200 crash landed at Juan Santamaria International Airport on Thursday morning after experiencing problems with its hydraulic system.

It took off from the same airport about an hour earlier, at 9.39 a.m. local time, but withdrew when the problem was detected.

In dramatic footage, the plane can be seen slamming onto the tarmac, with smoke and dust in its wake, before…