Plastic surgeon explains ‘too many problems’ on Madonna’s face after bizarre video

Madonna caused huge concern among fans on social media who were upset to see the changed facial features of the Queen of Pop in a recent TikTok video.

Netizens have since taken to the deleted video to ask “What has he done to himself?”

A New York-based plastic surgeon told Ok! There are ‘too many issues’ on this material Girl Singer’s face in the video.

“Starting from the top, he’s had a bunch of Botox so his forehead doesn’t move at all,” the doctor told the outlet.

“Her upper eyelids have also shrunk significantly, which we call ptosis, and this should be corrected,” he continued.

“Cheeks are full of too much filler and he may have lacked too much buccal fat pad…