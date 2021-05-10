Plastic waste-to-energy tech is being unrolled in Hungary and Greece – Power Technology

LATEST

Plastic waste-to-energy tech is being unrolled in Hungary and Greece
By operating in Hungary and Greece, two countries negotiating access to the EU’s Just Transition Fund, HUI hopes to accelerate deployment of the waste-to-energy technology. Source: Cristian Palmer on Unsplash

Powerhouse Energy, a British sustainable hydrogen company, has agreed to sign a contract with UK-based technology company Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) for the licence of Powerhouse’s Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, which will convert waste plastic into energy, including hydrogen, across Greece and Hungary.

DMG is a new type of recycling technology, which produces a clean syngas used for power generation or as a source for hydrogen.  The technology takes end-of-life plastics, which are introduced into a chamber at high temperature with an oxidising agent. The thermal conversion chamber operates in the absence of oxygen, so there is no burning as the plastics gasify.

Powerhouse Energy executive chair Tim Yeo says: “The process is controlled according to the feedstock to produce a clean syngas, generally free of contaminants. The syngas is further cleaned and then used to create electricity.  Hydrogen is separated and we then have a fuel that can be used by HGVs.  Two tonnes of hydrogen can be produced per day, which can fuel 60 lorries to travel 250-300 miles. Heat is also created in this process.”

The use of the DMG technology can provide a closed loop solution within local level communities for non-recyclable plastic waste, cleaning up oceans, and helping to accelerate the clean energy transition.

By operating in Hungary and Greece, two countries negotiating access to the EU’s Just Transition Fund, HUI hopes to accelerate deployment of the waste-to-energy technology.

The Just Transition Fund will provide financial support to EU member states as they move towards net-zero emissions, helping the EU become climate neutral by 2050.

Yeo said: “We are pleased to extend the countries in which it is intended HUI to help deploy our DMG technology to include Greece and Hungary. This is part of our long-term vision for rolling out sustainable hydrogen technology internationally. We believe this will accelerate the clean energy transition in Hungary and Greece and provide both countries with a solution to end-of-life plastic.”

Based on their population ratio, HUI will acquire exclusive agreements for Greece and Hungary for $304,300 with a 10% deposit.

Hydrogen Utopia International CEO Aleksandra Binkowska said: “It is my delight that the alliance between Powerhouse Energy and HUI has become stronger with acquiring rights to Greece and Hungary. Since our first agreement in November, our mutual work has been as successful as one can possibly imagine. Now having three territories under our umbrella, I believe that the DMG system rollout will be even faster and more aggressive than we have ever anticipated.

“The Polish Centre of Hydrogen is still our main target, but we are more than pleased to have new opportunities in new markets to ensure that the expansion of DMG will be more than satisfactory to both Powerhouse Energy and HUI.”

The development follows a non-binding Heads of Terms Agreement for the application of its technology in Poland that Powerhouse Energy and HUI signed in November 2020.

