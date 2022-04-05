Platinum Jubilee: Royal Family releases 1964 photo of Queen with 54 Commonwealth leaders

The Royal Family has released a new photo of the Queen with their Commonwealth Heads of State in 1964, as part of an ongoing 70-day portrait countdown over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations weekend.

Today’s photo shows a dinner party at Buckingham Palace with the Queen smiling as she attended Commonwealth Heads of StateIncluding Prime Minister Robert Menzies of Australia, Donald Sangster of Jamaica and Milton Obote of Uganda

In the black-and-white image, Her Majesty can be seen standing with 18 heads of government attending the 1964 Commonwealth Prime Ministers’ Conference in London.