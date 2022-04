Play-in birth well within Spurs grasp: ‘We all smell it.’

DENVER – Spurs guard Josh Richardson’s postgame ritual includes catching up on what happened elsewhere in the NBA that night.

“I usually check the scores to see how the house plays out and then I look at the standings, especially right now,” said the seventh-year pro. “But I don’t spread it to all these young people – just let them focus on the hoops and let the season play out.”