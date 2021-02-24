Play the second India University Games (KIUG) 2021 | Apply, online registration form / schedule / game list @ universitygame kheloindia portal @ universitygames.kheloindia.gov.in

Apply online for 2nd Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021, Registration Form / Schedule / Game List @ Universitygames.kheloindia.gov.in

We all know that last year was the first edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in Odisha. The latest news is that KIUG for 2021 is scheduled to be held in the state of Karnataka. This announcement was made directly by the Union Sports Minister, Mr. Kiran Rijiju. Apart from this, the state CM Mr. BS Yedurappa has also given an official statement about the Khelo India University Games (KIUG). The main objective of the KIUG program is to encourage students and youth to participate in sports to stay fit and healthy. The games will be held at Jain University and other venues in Bangalore in partnership with Indian Universities (AIU).

Interested applicants can visit the official portal Universitygames.kheloindia.gov.in and apply for the Khelo India University Games.

2nd Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021

This article explains the 2nd Khelo India University Games (KIUG), registration form, schedule and list of games, online process to apply for live telecast.

Second edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021

It has been announced that the second schedule of Kheto India will be later this year. There are plans to hold nine days with various sports. However, we are still waiting for the official schedule of KIUG 2021.

How to apply for Kiug Second Edition 2021 @ Universitygames.kheloindia.gov.in

Let’s see a step by step guide to apply for the KIUG Second Edition 2021 to be held this year.

Visit the official portal of Kheto India.

It takes the online user to the home page.

Click Apply Online for 2nd Khelo India University Games Link.

However, the official registration link or PDF application form of Khelo India Second Edition is not available online.

However, we are giving you the process of filling the form for the final year, as shown below.

Second Edition Khelo India Online Registration Form 2021

Applicants should take a printout of the form and begin filling it manually.

Enter sports discipline, event, university name, full name (in capital letters), date of birth, gender, address, state and email id.

Enter mobile number, father’s name, mother’s name, parent’s mobile number, coach’s name and coach’s mobile number.

Enter Track Suit Size, T-Shirt Size, Pant / Small Size and Shoe Size.

If already registered in Khelo India portal, please provide your Khelo India UID number, KI UID number: _______

The applicant player must put his signature at the end.

Note: Please note that the application process is subject to change this year, and the above application form filling process is for your reference.

Documents Required for Second Edition Khelo India

Locate the list of documents that the applicant should attach to the form after completing the registration process.

Aadhar Card / Passport / Voter Id

Birth certificate / 10th marksheet

College / University Bonafide Certificate (for U-25 age group)

Second edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) List

Let us see the list of sports that will be participating in this year’s Khelo India event.

Archery

Swimming

Weight lifting

Wrestling

Yogasan

Mallakhamb

Hockey

Table tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Rugby

Kabaddi

Badminton

Basketball

Football

Exercise

Boxing

Fencing

Judo

Live telecast of the second Khelo India 2021

The second is an announcement about Khelo India 2021 as announced. However, there is no information about the schedule or date of the program.

Once KIUG is officially launched, people can start watching live telecasts on national broadcasts and local media in the event states.

Apart from this, people can also go through social media platforms and other channels.

