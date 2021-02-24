Play the second India University Games (KIUG) 2021 | Apply, online registration form / schedule / game list @ universitygame kheloindia portal @ universitygames.kheloindia.gov.in

Apply online for 2nd Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021, Registration Form / Schedule / Game List @ Universitygames.kheloindia.gov.in
We all know that last year was the first edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in Odisha. The latest news is that KIUG for 2021 is scheduled to be held in the state of Karnataka. This announcement was made directly by the Union Sports Minister, Mr. Kiran Rijiju. Apart from this, the state CM Mr. BS Yedurappa has also given an official statement about the Khelo India University Games (KIUG). The main objective of the KIUG program is to encourage students and youth to participate in sports to stay fit and healthy. The games will be held at Jain University and other venues in Bangalore in partnership with Indian Universities (AIU).
Interested applicants can visit the official portal Universitygames.kheloindia.gov.in and apply for the Khelo India University Games.
2nd Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021
This article explains the 2nd Khelo India University Games (KIUG), registration form, schedule and list of games, online process to apply for live telecast.
Second edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2021
It has been announced that the second schedule of Kheto India will be later this year. There are plans to hold nine days with various sports. However, we are still waiting for the official schedule of KIUG 2021.
How to apply for Kiug Second Edition 2021 @ Universitygames.kheloindia.gov.in
Let’s see a step by step guide to apply for the KIUG Second Edition 2021 to be held this year.
- Visit the official portal of Kheto India.
- It takes the online user to the home page.
- Click Apply Online for 2nd Khelo India University Games Link.
- However, the official registration link or PDF application form of Khelo India Second Edition is not available online.
- However, we are giving you the process of filling the form for the final year, as shown below.
Second Edition Khelo India Online Registration Form 2021
- Applicants should take a printout of the form and begin filling it manually.
- Enter sports discipline, event, university name, full name (in capital letters), date of birth, gender, address, state and email id.
- Enter mobile number, father’s name, mother’s name, parent’s mobile number, coach’s name and coach’s mobile number.
- Enter Track Suit Size, T-Shirt Size, Pant / Small Size and Shoe Size.
- If already registered in Khelo India portal, please provide your Khelo India UID number, KI UID number: _______
- The applicant player must put his signature at the end.
Note: Please note that the application process is subject to change this year, and the above application form filling process is for your reference.
Documents Required for Second Edition Khelo India
Locate the list of documents that the applicant should attach to the form after completing the registration process.
- Aadhar Card / Passport / Voter Id
- Birth certificate / 10th marksheet
- College / University Bonafide Certificate (for U-25 age group)
Second edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) List
Let us see the list of sports that will be participating in this year’s Khelo India event.
- Archery
- Swimming
- Weight lifting
- Wrestling
- Yogasan
- Mallakhamb
- Hockey
- Table tennis
- Tennis
- Volleyball
- Rugby
- Kabaddi
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Football
- Exercise
- Boxing
- Fencing
- Judo
Live telecast of the second Khelo India 2021
- The second is an announcement about Khelo India 2021 as announced. However, there is no information about the schedule or date of the program.
- Once KIUG is officially launched, people can start watching live telecasts on national broadcasts and local media in the event states.
- Apart from this, people can also go through social media platforms and other channels.
Quick Links
Kheto Official Website
Contact: Helpdesk
Second KIUG 2021 FAQ
What is the location of the second edition of Khelo India University Games 2021?
The upcoming Khelo India University Games (KIUG) is the Jain University in Bangalore.
What is the official portal of Khelo India University Games 2D edition?
Applicants should visit the official portal Universitygames.kheloindia.gov.in for any information about 2Khele India 2D version.
Can I now apply online for the Second Edition Khelo India University Games 2021?
In this example, no official announcement has been made about the Khelo India University Games 2D version online application form. We will keep you updated as soon as there is an official announcement.
What is the application fee for the applicants for enrollment in the second Khelo India University Games 2021?
In this example, we have no information regarding the application fee. Mostly, there will be no application fee for the registration process.