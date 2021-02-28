Playback Trailer: Do not try to change the past! – TheMiracleTech

Parshvagami is an upcoming Telugu film which will hit the screens soon. The film unit revealed the theatrical trailer of the film, which has attracted the attention of film lovers on social media. The trailer tells the story of two different times, establishing a connection to the past, present and future. The film has many prominent personalities and the trailer cut is impressive.

Disclosing Sinopsis, the film unit said, “A Girl from 1993 Calls a Guy will see what happens in 2019, which makes the film’s story.”

Dinesh Tej, Arjun Kalyan, Spandana, Ananya Nagla, Karthikeya Krishna Malladi, Ashok Vardhan, TNR, Murthy, Chakrapani Anand, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Tagubu Ramesh, Gautam Raju, Deepti, Vishnu and Jenny are part of the film. Prasadrao Pedneni is the producer of the film. Hari Prasad Zakka is the writer and director of the film. K. Bajji is the film’s D.O.P. Kamran is the music director of the film. JV is the art director. Bonthala Nageswara Reddy is the editor of the film.

