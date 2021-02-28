ENTERTAINMENT

Playback Trailer: Do not try to change the past! – TheMiracleTech

Posted on

Parshvagami is an upcoming Telugu film which will hit the screens soon. The film unit revealed the theatrical trailer of the film, which has attracted the attention of film lovers on social media. The trailer tells the story of two different times, establishing a connection to the past, present and future. The film has many prominent personalities and the trailer cut is impressive.

Disclosing Sinopsis, the film unit said, “A Girl from 1993 Calls a Guy will see what happens in 2019, which makes the film’s story.”

Dinesh Tej, Arjun Kalyan, Spandana, Ananya Nagla, Karthikeya Krishna Malladi, Ashok Vardhan, TNR, Murthy, Chakrapani Anand, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Tagubu Ramesh, Gautam Raju, Deepti, Vishnu and Jenny are part of the film. Prasadrao Pedneni is the producer of the film. Hari Prasad Zakka is the writer and director of the film. K. Bajji is the film’s D.O.P. Kamran is the music director of the film. JV is the art director. Bonthala Nageswara Reddy is the editor of the film.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
915
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
842
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
735
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
699
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
692
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
671
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });