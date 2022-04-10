Played for both Manchester City and Liverpool: Raheem Sterling, Mario Balotelli and all the big names

Manchester City and Liverpool are both fighting for success on several competitive fronts, with both sides eyeing the end of this season.

A point apart in the Premier League, the two sides meet on 10 April in an incredible performance that will go a long way towards deciding the fate of the league title. They will also face each other in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, with the two advancing to the UEFA Champions League final should they have a chance to face each other.

The two have been engaged in an epic rivalry in recent years, and they have a legitimate claim to call their meeting the greatest sport in club football at the present time.

Ahead of their next showdown, we have listed down the most high-profile names who have played for both sides…