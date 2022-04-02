Player Rating, Aaron Finch, Runs, Wickets

Babar Azam’s consecutive century and a massive batting failure in the third match led to a 2-1 loss to Australia in the ODI series against Pakistan.

Here’s how every Australian fared in the three-match series.

‘Amphatic’: Australians sink to historic low amid fresh finch disaster

Aaron Finch – 1.5

23 run at 7.66, HS 23, SR 57.50

Another poor series from the Australian white-ball captain, whose position at the top of the order will come under intense scrutiny. After scoring 23 runs in the first ODI, he faced just four balls in the last two matches and scored a pair of ducks. He looked awkward opening the batting and…