Player rating: AC Milan 0-0 Bologna

AC Milan failed to restore their three-point lead at the top of the table this evening and thus have just one point over Napoli ahead of the remaining games. Far from ideal for Rossoneri, who didn’t do well tonight.

starting XI

Megan (6): With only four shots on target for Bologna, he didn’t really have that much work to do, but he made a very good save on Barrow in the first half.

Calabria (6): Defensively solid and almost always present as Milan progresses. He had a chance that he probably should have done better, but it wasn’t the best angle either.

Kalulu (6.5): He was very strong defensively and, with his ally behind Bologna, was kept very calm and Calulu was not afraid to press high to win the ball back.

Tomori (6.5): He made his…