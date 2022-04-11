Player rating: Torino 0-0 AC Milan

AC Milan registered their second straight 0-0 draw this evening as they failed to find the back of the net against Torino. While the defenders put up a great performance, the attackers’ drop in form was even more evident tonight.

starting XI

Magnon (7): He made a big save at the start of the second half, diving into Milan’s defence, and was forced into action on a few other occasions as well. It was also their fifth consecutive clean sheet in the league.

Calabria (6): He was solid in defense, as you’d expect from one of the best defensive 1v1 players in the league, but could probably need a bit more in attack. He was not involved in it (most likely tactical choice) and had a chance he failed to convert.

Kalulu (6.5): He is always very calm on the ball and…