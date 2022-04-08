Player ratings, analysis and feedback as Spurs-owned Ndombele cancels Bowen opener

West Ham 1-1 Lyon ( Bowen 52 | Ndombele 66 )

LONDON STUDIO – West Ham’s first European quarter-final in 41 years ended in a draw as Tottenham-owned midfielder Tanguy Nombele canceled Jarrod Bowen’s opener in a lively affair in east London.

Ndombele, announced as a game-changer for Spurs upon his club-record signing three years earlier, never made the desired impact in North London despite promising bouts; Undoubtedly some fans would be of the opinion that this goal was his most important contribution as a Spurs player.

The 25-year-old’s story was an unusual one of a Lyon side that resembled a smorgasbord of talented stars separated by big, or at least wealthy, European clubs. Emerson, still signed with Chelsea, started from Jerome Boateng, left-back, released by Bayern Munich,…