Player ratings and analysis as Bowen winner moves Toffees closer to relegation scrap

West Ham 2-1 Everton (Creswell 32′, Bowen 59 , Holgate 53′)

The Premier League status of Frank Lampard and Everton looks increasingly precarious, as they were stoked down to another damaging defeat.

Goals by Aaron Cresswell and Jarrod Bowen on either side of Mason Holgate’s equalizer netted the travel-sick Toffees their 10th loss on the road in the period and placed them firmly in the relegation mix.

A red card for captain Michael Keane shaded a miserable afternoon for Lampard at the club’s home, where he began his playing career.

The Goodison boss clearly did not intend to come to the capital to extract a point, naming the attacking line-up of Richardson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Grey.

He also handed a recall to Donny van de Beek only for the Dutchman…