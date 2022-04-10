Player ratings and analysis as Jurgen Klopp’s men keep Premier League title race alive

Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool (De Bruyne 5′, Jesus 36 | Jack 13′, Mane 46′)

Etihad Stadium – Manchester City’s rivalry with Liverpool is rooted in the deep respect between the two managers, and that message came loud and clear from Jurgen Klopp after a pulsating draw at the Etihad.

The title race is still pretty balanced and the Liverpool manager has found plenty of reasons to praise both his sides and the high watermark City have set.

He said City are the closest team to “perfect” in the world – but his team isn’t far behind either.

“Nothing really changed. You play 95 minutes of incredibly intense football and you are where you were before. We have to be almost perfect to beat this team in one game and one season,” Klopp he said.

“We knew…