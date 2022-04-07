Player ratings, feedback and analysis as Cornet pushes Toffees to relegation

Burnley 3-2 Everton (Collins ’12, Richardson P’18, P’41, Rodriguez ’57, Cornet ’85)

Turf Moor – Frank Lampard watched his struggling Everton side slip closer to ending his 68-year stay in top-flight football as he conceded a dramatic 85th-minute winner to Maxwell Cornett and Burnley.

The Clarets winger hit what could prove to be a priceless goal – literally and figuratively – for Shaun Dyche’s side when Lampard’s men lost the lead gifted to him by Burnley conceding a pair of first-half penalties. Gave.

The victory looked like a hopeless hope for Burnley, who would have trailed Everton by seven points with a loss until Jay Rodriguez equalized in the second half.

And, with time running out, a slip from Ben Godfrey allowed Matej Vyadra to cross…