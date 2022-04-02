Player ratings, feedback and analysis as Ericsson, Genelt and Visa stun blues

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford (Rudiger ’48, Genault ’50 ’60, Ericsson ’54, Visa ’87)

Stamford Bridge – Brentford surprised Chelsea and took a major step towards Premier League survival with a 4-1 win at Stamford Bridge, with Christian Eriksson scoring his first goal in domestic football.

Brentford netted four times in a remarkable second half after a 35-yard strike from Antonio Rudiger, whose speculative effort has become a joke among Chelsea fans. Yet when his shot escaped David Raya, the centre-back went straight into the arms of Thomas Tuchel, who has once again reiterated his support for a player whose future is in grave doubt as the club ends his contract. due to inability to proceed. The season in which it ends.

She…