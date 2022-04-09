Player ratings, feedback and analysis as Gordon scores key win for struggling Blues

Everton 1-0 Man Utd (Gordon 27′)

Just three days after losing to relegation rivals Burnley, Everton boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a deflected strike from Anthony Gordon, securing a crucial victory against Manchester United, whose top-four chances took another hit. .

Marcus Rashford was recalled to Ralph Rangnick’s starting line-up for a league fixture for the first time since a 3–2 win against Spurs in March and he started with a lot of intention, leaving England ally Jordan Pickford with two impressive Forced to save.

Pickford threw himself to his right to have a well-hit half-volley and then intercepted a good response from a header that bounced in front of him.

As the first audible groan descended from the stand onto the pitch, …