England 3-0 Ivory Coast (Watkins ’30 Sterling ’45, Mings ’90+3 Aurier sent ’40)

Before the ball was kicked, there was an element of the real at Wembley. An unnecessary friendship with Ivory Coast with the sole real purpose of giving Gareth Southgate another look at their World Cup nominees was before the Wembley was mocked by the crowd.

Harry Maguire, who was so brutal to England last summer whose undeniable blame for Manchester United had overwritten the performances he had made at the international level, has attracted large sections of his own fans (to use the term loosely). for) his name was read. Their first touch was met with more thunder, largely an unnecessary display of dissatisfaction over another upbeat group performance.

Ollie Watkins scored a goal…