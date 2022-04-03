Player wants his club to sell him for £50.5m, Arsenal and Liverpool keen

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are interested in signing Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, according to ESPN.

The report has claimed that Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Bayern Munich all are interested in the attacker.

RB Leipzig are willing to sell the 24-year-old midfielder, but he is hopeful that the Bundesliga outfit will ask for €60 million (£50.55m).

Christopher Nkunku would be good for Arsenal or Liverpool

In our view, Nkunku would be a good signing for Arsenal or Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Yes, €60…