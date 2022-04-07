Players and families take experience

Augusta, Ga. – Wednesday brought back a view not seen by players or patrons at Augusta National in three years.

There was a brief Par 3 competition between the two weather systems, but what the spectators got to see brought back images of the previous Masters tournament. This was the first time since 2019 that normal meant normal to many people.

The event was originally scheduled to begin in the afternoon, but the course had to be abandoned at 11:22 am due to bad weather. The gates reopened at 12:45 pm, and the first group of South Africans Charl Schwartzell, Trevor Immelmann and Louis Osthuizen began play just before 1.

Patrons began filing in shortly after, and by the third or fourth group, it was close to a packed house.

“I guess if we hadn’t been so late and something…