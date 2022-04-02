Playing solo, a happy Annie Parks in major brawl at the Chevron Championship

Rancho Mirage, Calif. — Annie Parks talks to herself and listens to her caddy’s silly, dad jokes while playing by herself during the first two rounds of the Chevron Championship.

Park was the last player to qualify for the first major championship of the season and, with an odd number of players in the field, was left to play alone during Mission Hills Country Club’s inaugural season. Park was given the option of playing with a marker but chose to go it alone. He paid the decision by shooting 69-67 to put himself in contention for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

“It’s been a while that I’ve had a great time on the golf course,” said the 2013 NCAA individual champion. “It feels good to be back.”

Park, for the first time…