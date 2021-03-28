ENTERTAINMENT

Playing to win: The most iconic episodes of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ to air – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Playing to win: The most iconic episodes of 'Celebrity Family Feud' to air – Film Daily

It’s true – everything Steve Harvey touches turns to gold! With his incredible game show Celebrity Family Feud, we all got addicted and wished our family could compete! Despite those challenging questions, we enjoyed every bit of the hilarious answers and dad jokes.

If you’re not familiar with Celebrity Family Feud, and you’re wondering: “Why would celebrities go on a thousand dollar game show?”, that’s because these celebrities are answering questions to hopefully win a grand prize for their beloved charities.

So let’s take a look at some of our favorite Celebrity Family Feud episodes.

Contents hide
1 Grey’s Anatomy vs Station 19
2 Black-ish vs The Goldbergs
3 Steph Curry vs Chris Paul
4 The Bachelors vs The Bachelorettes
5 The Office vs SNL

Grey’s Anatomy vs Station 19

In season 5, episode 6, it was the battle of the Shonda Rhimes TV shows: Grey’s Anatomy & Station 19. If anyone was going to take home the gold, we really thought it would be Grey’s Anatomy. After all, how many awards did the fictional show promote? But luckily, these questions were basic medical answers so there was no need for Dr. Grey.

Starring some of Grey’s Anatomy’s cast like Kelly McCreary, Chandra Wilson, James Pockens Jr., Sarah Drew against Station 19’s Jason George, Barrett Doss, and Jaina Lee Ortiz, there’s definitely going to be a fire that needs to be put out.

Black-ish vs The Goldbergs

Who doesn’t love a good family sitcom that makes you reminisce about your childhood? Well, in this Celebrity Family Feud episode we’ve got only the best TV shows suitable for all our crazy family: Black-ish & The Goldbergs. The episode stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jeff Garlin, and many more of your favorite ABC sitcom cast.

Between Steve Harvey’s sense of humor, Garlin & Anderson’s jokes, who has the time to answer questions? In season 6, episode 11, the ABC family will keep you entertained!

Steph Curry vs Chris Paul

Now we know basketball season was just around the corner. But did you get a chance to watch Steph Curry & Chris Paul show their trivia skills in Celebrity Family Feud? So if you missed the Golden Warriors vs Phoenix Suns this NBA season, then you better watch the action-packed night of fun with Steve Harvey in season 5, episode 3.

Starting with a confusing Popeye stripper question, and slowly running out of time, it looks like the Golden Warriors might remain undefeated in this charity game.

The Bachelors vs The Bachelorettes

Celebrity Family Feud is nothing without a little bit of drama, but in this special episode of The Bachelors vs The Bachelorettes, the roses are gone, but the tension in the room is high! Thankfully, Steve Harvey’s heart isn’t on the line, but money for their favorite charities is.

In season 3, episode 6, members of Bachelor Nation like Shawn Booth, Ben Higgens, Andi Dorfman, Sarah Herron, and Kaitlyn Bristowe, give Steve Harvey a run for his money with these charming answers. Does anyone know what a woman wants that’s large & luscious? We’ll give you a hint, it’s not brain or eyes. Nice try, Bachelors.

The Office vs SNL

Unfortunately not the entire cast of The Office or SNL were featured on Steve Harvey’s Celebrity Family Feud, but The Office’s Craig Robinson, and SNL’s Casey Wilson definitely represented their hit comedy shows when they fought for the podium!

In season 5, episode 8, the comedians bring their families and go head-to-head for the $25,000 prize. When Robinson decides to kill fast money, that’s when the show takes a turn. Not only does the episode challenge Robinson to think quick on his feet, but he puts his brother in a tricky situation with the last question of the night: “Name something you might buy a bar of?”

What’s your favorite Celebrity Family Feud episode? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x