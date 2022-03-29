playoff pic, los angeles lakers, schedule, lebron james injury update, russell westbrook contract

At the start of the NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers were locked in for the playoffs.

Injuries took their toll a year ago, but this time around, the idea of ​​the Lakers making their way back after the season seemed inconceivable.

And yet, the Lakers are no longer guaranteed a place in the play-in tournament.

“Time is running out,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel warned Monday after a 23-point lead to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Tues, March 29 Tuesday 29 March

The Lakers are now sitting delicately on the edge of play-in contention, with both the Pelicans and 11th-seeded San Antonio Spurs claiming easy schedules.

Watch the 21/22 NBA season with ESPN on Kayo. Live coverage every week as well as every game of the NBA Finals. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now ,