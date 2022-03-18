Playstation Store: 10 games on sale for the Mega March to do absolutely

The PlayStation Store continues to offer us big promotions with Mega Mars. The opportunity for all players who cannot afford to buy games at full price to finally get into the big titles of recent years. But sorting through the many promotions can be very laborious. That’s why we offer you a selection of the 10 most interesting games on sale on the PS Store. Note that all the promotions presented below are valid until March 31.

A Plague Tale: Innocence at €9.99

We start with an excellent game for small budgets: A Plague Tale : Innocence. It’s not too late to catch up before the release of A Plague Tale : Requiem. As a reminder, this widely rewarded French title immerses you in the hexagon of the fourteenth century. The country is the victim of a deadly plague pandemic and the Inquisition reigns terror. It is in this context that Amicia de Rune finds herself alone with her five-year-old brother, Hugo. Their goal ? Run away from the Inquisitors who are very interested in the young boy’s abilities, while avoiding the rats whose simple bite will kill you immediately.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for €27.99

Want to dive a little deeper into history? Direction the 9th century and the glorious period of the Vikings with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. On the program: looting, assassinations, alliances and all without forgetting to drink a taste from time to time (Skol!). Note that after Wrath of the Druids and The headquarters of Paristhe game recently offered itself a mythological DLC with Dawn of Ragnarok. If the first two were available in the game’s Season Pass, the latter works separately and can even be launched without having played the main game. Suffice to say that if you are not yet interested in the game and you have the soul of a Viking, there is enough to spend long hours surveying the lands of England, Asgard and elsewhere. For Deluxe version fans, be aware that that of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla also offers a strong promotion, going from €89.99 to €35.99.

Deathloop at €34.99

If you followed the Pegasus ceremony, you will know that a game particularly stood out in the French video game field this year. Deathloop garnered no less than five awards, including Best Video Game and Audience Award. It must be said that the youngest from the French studio Arkane was a success both critically and commercially. Combining a very well polished artistic direction and an interesting concept (based on the system of time loops), Deathloop has found its audience on PS5 and PC. This month, it is enjoying a 50% discount on the PS Store. The opportunity for the lucky owners of a PS5 to discover this little French nugget.

Final Fantasy VII Remake at €27.99

For those who had not fallen for Final Fantasy VII Remake when it is released in April 2020, the Mega March is undoubtedly the perfect opportunity to discover this impressive Remake. The title has not been content to resume one of the most popular episodes of the legendary saga. He has thoroughly reworked the formula, offering a unique hybrid combat system, updated graphics and a differently cut narrative. It is not for nothing that our dear Anagund spoke to us at the time of a “real gem”. Note that the PS5 and PC version, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, is also on sale. As a reminder, this version contains the initial game as well as the additional episode Intermission. You can benefit from a 44% reduction, in order to obtain the title for only €44.79 (instead of €79.99).

It Takes Two à 15,99€

The GOTY of the year (according to the Game Awards) is less than 20 euros on the PS Store. Admittedly, EA Play subscribers have been able to have it “free” for a little while. But for others, this 60% promotion is the perfect opportunity to live the adventure It Takes Two. As a reminder, this game is played by two people and is also ideal for introducing your other half to the joys of video games. It is also not for nothing that you embody a couple seeking (in spite of themselves) to rekindle the flame of their love. Innovative and ingenious, It Takes Two is truly a game to try. Suffice to say that if you still haven’t done so, we can only strongly recommend that you take advantage of this promotion.

Life is Strange : True Colors Deluxe Edition à 34,99€

Fans of narrative games have the right to the return of an important license of the genre this year. The latest from Life is Strange, Life is Strange : True Colors, was launched last September. He took us this time to the lands of Haven Springs to meet Alex Chen, a young woman who had come to find her brother who had been lost for no less than eight years. But now, everything does not go as planned and the young woman is forced to face dramatic events, while managing the appearance of extraordinary abilities. Thanks to this reduction, you will be able to discover its history and accompany it at a lower cost.

Guardians of the Galaxy at €34.99

After the criticism Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix still wanted to try again and capitalize on the success of the MCU. This new title stamped Marvel immersed us in the skin of the Guardians of the Galaxy. And it must be said that when it was released, the title turned out to be a good surprise. His endearing characters and sharp sense of humor have raised Guardians of the Galaxy much higher than its predecessor. Add to that fluid combat and an addictive universe, and you have a game for the general public that is enjoyable to pick up. If you’re a PlayStation player and you were afraid to give it a try, this 50% promotion might be the best time to take the plunge and board the Milano.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition à 27,99€

The Mass Effect series is a video game classic. Quite naturally, the trilogy has therefore recently had the right to a remastered compilation. Who says remaster, of course says graphic and technical optimizations, but also all the additional content available so far. That’s over a hundred hours of gameplay (about 60 to finish the three main storylines) packed into this Mass Effect : Legendary Edition. And all of this is currently available for just €27.99 on the PS Store. Suffice to say that it is not expensive paid to discover one of the most legendary trilogies in the history of video games. Note that the game is also included “for free” in the EA Play subscription.

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition at €39.99

You couldn’t miss all the commotion Lady Dimitrescu caused last year. The mysterious figure of Resident Evil Village aroused so much interest that it became the face of all communication around the title. But a good antagonist is not enough to make a good game. Without revolutionizing the Resident Evil formula, this opus skillfully managed to refine it to offer a pleasant experience, at least as pleasant as a survival horror can be. If you are looking for some thrills, this promotion is worth the detour. With a Deluxe Edition at -50%, you can find the game, as well as Resident Evil Re:Verse and the Trauma Pack at a lower cost.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $9.99

As the arrival of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is fast approaching, you can immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe by rewatching the entire saga or try your hand at Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order. The game is currently 80% off on the PS Store. For less than ten euros, you can therefore immerse yourself in an unprecedented Star Wars adventure of around twenty hours. The latter invites us to follow the adventures of the young Padawan Cal Kestis while the Empire tracks down the last Jedi still alive. This takes the form of a single-player game borrowing mechanics from Uncharted, Tomb Raider or even God of War to offer technical and exhilarating gameplay that hits the mark. Star Wars fans or not, the game is therefore worth the detour and especially at such a low price. Note that the game is also included “for free” in the EA Play subscription.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 at €25.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition à 9,99€

HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Edition at €44.99

Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition à 26,79€

Lost Judgment at €35.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising à 25,19€

Resident Evil 2 + 3 à 23,99€

Riders Republic for € 34.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy à 13,99€

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles à 24,79€

The Yakuza Remastered Collection à 21,99€