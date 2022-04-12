Playwright David Mamet claims on Fox News that teachers are inclined towards pedophilia

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet fights in the classroom culture wars by claiming that teachers are “leaning” toward pedophilia and that students are being “prepared” for sexual abuse – offering no evidence to support his allegations. Happened.

Echoing the lines of attack used by Republican politicians of late to push for legislation banning discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms, Mamet insisted “we have to take back control.”

“We have kids being not only motivated, but in a very real sense, being sexual predators, whether they know it or not,” Mamet said during a Fox News interview on Sunday. “Are they physically torturing children? No, I don’t think so. But they are torturing them mentally and using sex…