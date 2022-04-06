Pleasant return to Banfield and the Copa Sudamericana: they beat Santos with a brilliant goal from Urzic

Banfield had a good start at the Copa Sudamericana They beat Santos of Brazil 1-0 at the Florencio Sola Stadium for the first date of Group C. After three years without taking part in the competition, the drill’s clear success came with a great goal by Agustin Urzi in 44 minutes of the first half, although he eventually suffered the expulsion of central midfielder Nicolas Domingo.

The meeting began with an uphill battle in midfield, where the two tried to prevail, although the local team was the one that settled in better. Thus, under the leadership of Diego Dabov, the judicious deployment of Urzi and the charges of Jeremias Perales, a 21-year-old striker and international tournament debutant, were able to put some guesswork toward the visiting goal.