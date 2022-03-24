‘Please spare us your presence’: European politicians tear into Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received a quick backlash from European politicians in the EU parliament this week. “Mr. Trudeau, you are a disgrace to any democracy,” German MEP Christine Andersen said on Wednesday.

“By virtue of Article 195, I would like to state that it would have been appropriate for Mr. Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, to address this House in accordance with Article 144,” she said.

“An article, which was specifically designed to debate violations of human rights, democracy and the rule of law, which is clearly …