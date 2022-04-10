Plucky crows off the mark after edging

ESSENDON has avoided a 0-4 start in the year for the first time since 1967, beating a relentless Adelaide outfit by four points in a Sunday afternoon thriller at Marvel Stadium.

In a match of the year, and with the game still to catch in the last minute, the Ben Rutten-less Bombers won 15.13 (103) to 15.9 (99).

BOMBERS V CROWS FULL MATCH COVERAGE & STATISTICS

Darcy Parish (38 touches) was the best fielder, leading in the absence of Zach Merrett and Jake Stringer, while Peter Wright was again a handful for the opposition defense with three goals.

It took just one minute for the first goal of the game to be recorded, with Sam Durham hitting his set shot from 35 meters out.

Wright was the star of the opening term, continuing his stellar start till 2022.