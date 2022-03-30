Plus Du Sports – Red Panther Aisling d’Hughey Winner of the 2021 “Plus Du Sport”

(Belga) National women’s hockey team (Red Panthers) goalkeeper Isling d’Hooghe received the “Plus du Sport”, awarded annually by the Francophone Professional Association of Sports Journalists (APFJS), in Loire (Namur) on Tuesday. An athlete or former athlete, coach or sports manager who, in addition to his performance and his personal record, takes a disinterested action.

The prize was presented by the Minister-President of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation Pierre-Yves Jeholet and the Minister of Youth and Sports Valerie Glatigny. Watdux Waterloo goalkeeper, who is currently ranked fifth in the Ladies Honor Division, replaces Lige’s alpine skier Armand Merchant, who managed to climb back into the top 10 in his discipline despite multiple operations following a serious knee injury. . For his positive outlook and his ability to combine a high-level sporting career, despite a serious illness, multiple sclerosis,…