PM Imran Khan embroiled in Pakistan’s no-confidence motion after 13-hour standoff

Pakistan’s Imran Khan gestures during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021.Saina Bashir/Reuters

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted after losing a trust vote in parliament on Sunday, after being dumped by coalition partners who blamed him for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises. .

The result of the vote, the culmination of a 13-hour session that has repeatedly included delays, was announced by the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Ayaz Sadiq, just before 0100 (2000 GMT on Saturday).

Khan, 69, was ousted after 3-1/2 years as leader of the nuclear-armed country of 220 million, where the military has ruled for nearly half of its 75-year history.

Late night polling after several adjournments…