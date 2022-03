PM Kisan e-KYC Last date to complete PM Kisan KYC extended know how to do it

new Delhi: There is good news for the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan). The Central Government has extended the deadline to complete the mandatory e-KYC process to get the benefits of this scheme. According to the PM Kisan Portal, now this process can be completed by May 22, 2022. First its last date is 31…